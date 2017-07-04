Iron Maiden to release Hallowed beer

Iron Maiden have once again teamed up with Robinsons Brewery to release a branded beer.

The two camps previously collaborated on The Tooper back in 2013. Now they’ve put their heads together once more and come up with Hallowed – a Belgian-style beer which will arrive in October this year.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson says: “What makes this brew pretty special is that we’re adopting a Belgian yeast for the first time. I’m a big fan of Belgian beers, so I jumped at the chance to brew my own.

“While I get very excited about experimenting with new formulas and ingredients, the thing about Belgian beer is that it’s as much a way of life as it is a drink. We’ve tried to bottle that philosophy in Hallowed – albeit with a British twist.”

Robinsons’ head brewer Martyn Weeks adds: “It’s all in the yeast. Belgian yeast yields a very distinct taste and presentation. You can sniff out a Belgian beer simply from its aromas: fruity, spicy and earthy.

“Belgian yeasts withstand higher alcohol levels, they attenuate well and create an array of phenolics and esters. Put simply, this means more flavour and I think Hallowed drinkers are in for a treat.”

Hallowed will be bottled at 6.0% ABV and will be available from October for a limited period of just four months. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Iron Maiden are currently on the North American leg of their tour in support of latest album The Book Of Souls. Find a list of their remaining shows below.

Iron Maiden North American tour dates 2017

Jul 05: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Jul 07: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheater, UT

Jul 09: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 11: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 12: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jul 15: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Jul 16: Quebec City Videotron Center, Canada

Jul 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 21: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 22: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

