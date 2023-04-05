Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson reveals engagement to Leana Dolci

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson revealed in a TV interview that he is engaged to his partner Leana Dolci.

Speaking to a reporter from the N1 channel while on a trip to Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dickinson referred to Dolci as his "fiancée".

If he does tie the knot with the French fitness instructor, journalist and fashion blogger, it will be his third marriage.

Dickinson, 64, was in Sarajevo to promote his performance of Jon Lord's Concerto For Group And Orchestra last month.

He said: "My fiancée is coming. She's never been here. She's French. I'm hoping she's gonna get some time to see the city. And not just the bad bits — to see the wonderful bits of Sarajevo."

Dickinson famously performed with his band Skunkworks in war-torn Sarajevo in 1994 in the middle of the siege of the city – a battle which lasted three and half years and claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people.

In 2019, he was made an honorary citizen of the city.

Dickinson separated from his second wife Paddy Bowden in 2018. She was found dead at her home in Chiswick, London, last year after what was described as a "tragic accident."

Bowden and Dickinson married in 1990 and had three children together – Austin, Griffin and Kia.

He married his first wife, Erica Barnett in 1984, and divorced three years later.

Maiden are among the acts confirmed for the first ever Power Trip Festival taking place from Friday October 6 to Sunday October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California, this year.

They'll be joined on the bill by Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool.