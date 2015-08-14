Iron Maiden unveil Speed Of Light

Iron Maiden have released their first new music in five years.

The metal giants this morning issued a video for their track Speed Of Light – which appears on upcoming album The Book Of Souls, due out on September 4.

The video features Maiden mascot Eddie making his way through a series of video game-style events.

Drummer Nicko McBrain recently called the band’s first-ever double-length studio release “a stunning piece of work.”

He added: “Every time you make a record it’s the best you’ve ever made. This one, without a doubt, is the best record we’ve ever made. Sonically it’s brilliant. The compositions of the songs are fantastic.”

The album release was delayed to allow frontman Bruce Dickinson to fully recover from treatment for cancer.

The Book Of Souls will be available in 2CD, 2CD deluxe, triple heavyweight vinyl and various digital formats.

BOOK OF SOULS TRACKLIST

Disc 1 01. If Eternity Should Fail 02. Speed Of Light 03. The Great Unknown 04. The Red And The Black 05. When The River Runs Deep 06. The Book Of Souls Disc 2 01. Death Or Glory 02. Shadows Of The Valley 03. Tears Of A Clown 04. The Man Of Sorrows 05. Empire Of The Clouds