Iron Maiden release video thanking fans for the success of the Legacy of the Beast tour

Iron Maiden have released a video thanking fans for attending the 140-date Legacy of the Beast tour. The covid-interrupted run of shows, which kicked off in Estonia in May 2018, wrapped up in Tampa, Florida late last month.

"On behalf of the band, myself and all at Phantom, we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this Legacy tour such a special and memorable experience," said band manager Rod Smallwood in a statement. "First and most importantly you, the fans, especially those affected by problems caused by the global pandemic which led to the 2020 European stadium shows having to be rescheduled not just once but twice!

"Your patience and good-will in holding on to your tickets and waiting until we could finally bring the Legacy show to you was very much appreciated. You truly are the best and playing to over three million of you over the extended tour was a hell of an achievement, so thanks to each and every one of you for making this both possible and also making it incredible fun for the band who enjoyed pretty much every minute on stage."

The video features personal messages from all six members of the band and ends with frontman Bruce Dickinson brutally falling foul of band mascot Eddie.

Iron Maiden will return to the road in 2023 on The Future Past Tour, which kicks off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and climaxes on July 22 at the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain.

The tour will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of other classics. Full dates below.

Jun 03: Nokia Arena, Tampere, FIN

Jun 07: Koengen, Bergen, NOR

Jun 13: Krakow, Tauron Arena, POL

Jun19: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, IRE

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, SCO

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, ENG

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, ENG

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ENG

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, ENG

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, ENG

Jul11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, ITA

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, SPA

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, SPA

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, SPA

Tickets are now on sale (opens in new tab).