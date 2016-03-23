Iron Maiden plans include ‘at least one more album’ says Steve Harris

Iron Maiden mainman Steve Harris wants the band to record at least one more album and keep touring before it’s time to wind down.

And the 60-year-old is certain he’ll keep writing music after the NWOBHM icons go their separate ways.

They’re currently touring the world in support of latest album The Book Of Souls, which was released last year following a delay caused by frontman Bruce Dickinson’s cancer battle.

Harris tells Vorterix (via Blabbermouth): “We still want to make at least one more album, and we want to do some more touring. We’re enjoying ourselves at the moment. We’re just happy to be here after what happened with Bruce.

“It’s a privilege to play and be here – because a year ago we didn’t even know if we were going to be able to tour any more.”

He believes Maiden would have come to an end if Dickinson hadn’t been able to return. “At this stage of our career I don’t think we would have looked to another singer,” he says. “There’s no point. We can’t really replace Bruce anyway. But, thank God, we didn’t need to. The main thing is that he’s okay, but the second thing is, now we can tour and make albums.”

Harris has had to accept he can’t play football as often as he’d like any more. “It took me a long while to to realise that I wasn’t going to play on a regular basis. I still play once in a while, but that took me a long while to adjust.

“Obviously, with the band, it’s going to be even worse – so I’m not looking forward to that. You just have to focus and do other things, so you have your mind on something else.”

He continues: “I’d like to write more songs, and write more songs on my own. I’ve still got loads of ideas. Too many, probably, but that’s a nice problem to have. I’d rather have that problem than run out of ideas.”

Harris says he prefers to look forward rather than back, adding: “We’ve had a fantastic career. If it ended tomorrow, it’s been amazing, and I can live with that. But obviously we’d like to carry on longer. Hopefully we can carry on a bit more.”

Iron Maiden this week announced a third version of their Trooper beer, to be launched in September. The Book Of Souls tour continues with dates across the world until August, including a headline set at this year’s Download festival in June.

