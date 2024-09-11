Iron Maiden celebrate The Future Past with new vinyl releases of Powerslave and Somewhere In Time

Iron Maiden are currently on the road on The Future Past Tour, but they’ve still had time to announce the vinyl reissues of two of their classic albums: Powerslave and Somewhere In Time.

Powerslave has just turned 40 years old - which makes some of us feel very old - and to mark the milestone, a limited-edition zoetrope picture disc will be released. It features the 2015 remaster of Maiden’s fifth studio album, along with an expanded sleeve, new artwork, and fresh liner notes from founder and bassist Steve Harris.

The reissue of 1986’s Somewhere In Time, meanwhile, has been pressed on striking yellow vinyl and also contains a 2015 remaster of the record. It also comes with a Future Past Tour lenticular, which combines Cyborg Eddie with his Senjutsu alter ego.

Both Powerslave 40th anniversary edition and Somewhere In Time will be available on November 15 and are now available to pre-order.

Iron Maiden’s next show will take place at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday evening. They’ll head to New Zealand next week before a run of concerts in Japan and North and South America. Find the full list of tour dates below.

Powerslave Zoetrope Vinyl - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Parlophone / Iron Maiden)

Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2024

Sep 12: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Sep 13: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Sep 16: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Sep 22: Aichi Sky Hall, Japan

Sep 24: Osaka-Jo Hall, Japan

Sep 26: Tokyo Garden Theater, Japan

Sep 28: Kanagawa Pia Arena, Japan

Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre, CA

Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena, NV

Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena, QC

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Nov 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 24: Bogota Colombia El Campin Stadium, Colombia

Nov 27: Santiago Chile Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 28: Santiago Chile Estadio Nacional, Chile

Dec 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracán, Argentina

Dec 02: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracán, Argentina

