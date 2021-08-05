Iron Maiden, Bloodstock, crap cover bands and more on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

The new Metal Hammer Podcast is a Q+A special as Merl and Steve tackle some questions from you lot – our lovely, loyal listeners! We discuss how new Iron Maiden album Senjutsu will affect their Legacy Of The Beast setlist, the upcoming gigs and festivals we're most excited about (bring on Bloodstock!), underrated musicians, the best five years for metal ever, instrumentals, cover bands, Crystal Lake and much more!

