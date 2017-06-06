Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen make Best Live Act shortlist

Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen have both been nominated for Best Live Act at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.

They’ve both been shortlisted for the honour, sponsored by Ticketmaster UK and Live Nation – with the winner to be announced at the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on June 30.

Fans have until June 26 to register their vote via the the official website, with 10 voters winning an original portrait of the act they chose by London artist Will Thompson.

Nordoff Robbins CEO Julie Whelan says: “Each year the nominee list features some of the best in live music talent, and this year is certainly no exception. Arguably each nominee is worthy of accolade but we hand over the reins to the public and the decision is now in their hands – we can’t wait to see who will make the 2017 Best Live Act Award winner!”

Other artists included in the top 10 shortlist include Coldplay, Beyonce and Stormzy.

Iron Maiden wrapped up the UK leg of their The Book Of Souls tour last month, while Bruce Springsteen played three dates in Glasgow, Coventry and London in June last year on his The River Tour.

Maiden's Voyage: What happened at Iron Maiden's UK shows?

Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium: live review