Iron Maiden and BrewDog raise hell with brand new lager

Iron Maiden and BrewDog have joined forces to create a new product titled Hellcat India Pale Lager.

It follows the band’s success with their Trooper range with Robinsons Brewery in the UK, with the 6% ABV creation only available in the US on a date still to be confirmed.

The brew is described as “feisty” with BrewDog adding: “Hellcat rages with a citrus-forward flavour with a no less aggressive malty backbone. The result is a hazy-gold IPL with an epically complex balance. As with all BrewDog beers, Hellcat is carbon negative and BrewDog removes double the CO2 it takes to make.”

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson says (via American Craft Beer): “I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the US. I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style.

“When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

BrewDog’s CEO and Co-Founder James Watt adds: “We’re thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career.

“Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish—an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

There’s no release date for Hellcat yet, but you can register your interest through the BrewDog US website.

Last year, BrewDog and Lamb Of God released the world’s first non-alcoholic beer collaboration with Ghost Walker – named after the band's 2012 track.

Iron Maiden recently announced their planned 2021 Legacy Of The Beast European tour had been moved to the summer of 2022.