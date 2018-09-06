Intense hardcore mob Portrayal Of Guilt stream new song A Burden

Aggro Austin punks Portrayal Of Guilt are premiering their new track A Burden exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Hammer about A Burden, guitarist/vocalist Matt King says it's "about the pain of being brought into a world designed for failure."

The track is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Let Pain Be Your Guide, due for release November 16 via Holy Roar Records.

The album was recorded in a basement over a 48-hour period and features guest vocals from members of NØ MAN and Full Of Hell.

Let Pain Be Your Guide is available to pre-order now from Holy Roar Records.