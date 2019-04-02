Inside Kiss's spectacular farewell tour: only in the new Classic Rock - out now

Outspoken. Larger than life. Aliens from another planet. Grown men in make-up (who probably should know better, but we’re glad they don’t). These are just a few things that have been levelled against Kiss over their nearly five-decade career. And although once upon a time there was talk of Gene, Paul and company licensing their make-up, outfits and stage show so ‘Kiss’ could go on touring forever, it seems now that that was just talk.

So yes, although we thought the day would never come, Kiss are calling time on their career. But they’re doing it in their own over-the-top, larger-than-life, fire-breathing style (of course they are). The band announced their final End Of The Road world tour last year, and it reaches the UK this summer.

To celebrate (commiserate? honour?) the closing of this chapter of rock history, we sent longtime Kiss associate Jaan Uhelszki to join the quartet on board their private jet to reminisce, and see just what it’s like on the juggernaut now that they know the end is nearly upon them.

Other features

Mark Knopfler

He’s one of the world’s most successful musicians, but most people wouldn’t recognise the Dire Straits founder in the street or on the London Underground. And he likes it that way.

Eric Gales & Dave Navarro

Classic Rock sits down with the two guitarists and meets “two junkies of the worst kind”.

Genesis

Steve Hackett, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel recall the making of a prog classic: Foxtrot.

Joyous Wolf

Looking for a Next Big Thing to get behind before everyone else does? Meet the band that are all-guns-blazing proof that proper shit-kicking rock’n’roll lives on.

Game Changers

The 21 albums that changed the way we play guitar, starring Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Oasis, Black Sabbath, Nirvana, White Stripes and more.

Lee Kerslake

Knowing that he is living on borrowed time, the former Ozzy and Uriah Heep drummer looks back at a life filled with of highs and lows, friendships, fallouts and reconciliations.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

They’re led by arguably the best slide guitarist of his generation and a singer who oozes sweet soul, and their ‘old-fashioned’ values are a vital element of their success.

Yngwie Malmsteen

The Swedish speed demon has enthralled and infuriated in equal measure since the 80s. Now he’s made… a blues album.

Plus...

A giant, double-sided poster featuring Kiss's classic Destroyer artwork on one side, and the official poster for the UK leg of the band's End Of The World tour on the other.*

And...

A Kiss laptop sticker. Show your allegiance to the Kiss Army by adorning your laptop of choice with a high-quality, clear vinyl Kiss sticker.*

*Note: these gifts are available to subscribers worldwide, via UK newsstand sales, and are included with all orders from our online store.

What's on the CD

Gods Of Thunder

15 fire-breathing slabs of the finest new rock’n’roll, including Graveyard Shifters, Sauce, Jaylbreak, Freight Train, Nunchucker, Strapon and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Two new exhibitions put Andy Warhol’s Factory and new artists’ images in the frame; muscle disease forces Peter Frampton to retire; Graham Bonnett putting Alcatrazz back together for a new album… Welcome back Rosy Vista, Overkill and Rodrigo y Gabriela… Say hello to Spielbergs and Hollowstar… Say goodbye to Mark Hollis, Peter Tork, Stephan Ellis, Paul Williams, Andy Anderson…

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Darkness

Justin Hawkins looks back at the making of Love Is Only A Feeling, a “power ballad for the age”.

Q&A: Josh Todd

The Buckcherry frontman on addiction, getting sober, tattoos and the death of rock radio.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Lovehoney

Get to know the Brooklyn four-piece making “sexy, heavy rock’n’roll” with soul.

Reviews

New albums from Devin Townsend, Robin Trower, Don Felder, Suzi Quatro, Godfathers, Yngwie Malmsteen, Peter Hammill, Terrorvision… Reissues from Keith Richards, Iron Maiden, David Bowie, Mötley Crüe, Humble Pie, Taj Mahal… DVDs, films and books on Kurt Cobain, Journey, Foreigner, Agnostic Front, Toto, Damo Suzuki… Live reviews of The Struts, Slash, Wilko Johnson, Blue Öyster Cult, Steely Dan…

Buyer’s Guide: Anthrax

Which records to stage-dive into first from the New York thrash legends.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Todd Rundgren, Steve Harley Acoustic Trio, Airrace, Dropkick Murphys and Monster Truck. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Geddy Lee

The Rush frontman talks about the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

Classic Rock 261 is available in UK newsagents now.