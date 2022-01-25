Inglorious, Stone Broken and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons to headline Heretic Fest 2022

Inglorious, Stone Broken and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons have been confirmed as the three headline acts for the 2022 Heretic festival, to be staged at Sheffield Corporation across the weekend of May 13-15.

Other acts set to play the weekender include Black Spiders, RavenEye, Aaron Buchanan & the Cult Classics and The Fallen State.

The full line-up for the event is:

May 13 (5pm start)

Inglorious, RavenEye, Cellar Door Moon Crow, Dig Lazarus ,CPSD



May 14

Stone Broken, Aaron Buchanan & the Cult Classics, The Fallen State, Daxx & Roxane, Bootyard Bandits, Revival Black, Ryders Creed, These Wicked Rivers, Steal The City, Land Sharks, Bastette

May 15

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Black Spiders, King Creature, South Of Salem, Ashen Reach, The Dukes of Bordello, Liberty Lies, The Dark, Austin Gold, Yesterday’s Gone, Caesar Did It.

Weekend tickets for the event are priced at £60: day tickets cost £20 dor May 13, and £25 for May 14/15.



Festival organiser Hannah Fellows says: “I’m extremely excited for the future of this show, whilst this is now the third date change, I’m very confident it will now go ahead on the new dates and I will prove that Heretic Fest is one worth attending. Things are already in place for the future of Heretic Fest and they’re looking very very exciting over the next few years. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support in the start up of this show, things can only go up from here.”



All tickets purchased for the postponed 2021 event through See Tickets remain valid for 2022, whereas tickets purchased via bands for 2021 are now void, and ticket holders should seek a full refund.