In Flames share documentary looking back at 2018's Borgholm Brinner festival

In Flames have released a documentary looking back at their 2018 Borgholm Brinner festival.

The 23-minute film features interviews with fans and bands, and features live footage from the In Flames-curated event, which will return this year on August 2 and 3 at Borgholm Castle on the island of Öland in Sweden.

Guitarist Bjorn Gelotte says: “One of the really cool things about having this location and size of festival is that there’s a great opportunity to interact with people who like our music or are just interested in what we do.

“We had people from all over the world coming to this festival – and it’s really remote, so people spent a lot of time and money to get there. It was really exciting and fun to hear the stories and getting to meet all these people.”

Watch the full film below.

In Flames released their latest studio album I, The Mask last month through Nuclear Blast and are currently on tour across Europe and Russia.

In Flames will be joined at this year’s Borgholm Brinner festival by At The Gates, Opeth, Of Mice & Men, Turbonegro, Witchcraft, Hardcore Superstar, Skraeckoedlan and Bombus.

In Flames: I, The Mask

In Flames return with their first studio album since 2016's Battles. It's the Swedish outfit's 13th record and features 12 tracks including the single Burn.View Deal

In Flames 2019 tour dates

Apr 25: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Apr 27: Minsk Prime Hall, Belarus

Apr 29: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Jun 08: Hyvinkää Rockfest, Finland

Jun 13-16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Krakow Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 27: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 29: Sagene Tons of Rock, Norway

Aug 02: Öland Borgholm Brinner, Sweden

Aug 03: Öland Borgholm Brinner, Sweden