For a cool $12,495 you can be Kiss star Gene Simmons' roadie for a day

Kiss icon Gene Simmons is offering fans the chance to be a roadie for a day on his upcoming solo tour – with the experience costing $12,495.

The 'Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience' will allow one fan to join Simmons' road crew for one date on the tour.

As well as helping the band set up for that night's show, the experience also includes sharing a meal with Simmons, being introduced by him on stage, and a signed bass guitar used in Kiss rehearsals.

And if $12,495 is too much of a financial stretch, you can also buy one of his signature bass guitars for $6500. But if you want one that has been played on stage, that'll set you back at least $12,500 on its own depending on the guitar chosen.

Full details on the available packages can be found on Simmons' website.

On what you can expect from meeting 'The Demon', his website says: "Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny, and knowledgeable on almost any subject."

All packages allow purchasers to bring at least one guest, have additional items signed and be welcomed backstage.

Simmons is no stranger to selling fans premium experiences and merchandise. Kiss sold everything from coffins and urns to pinball machines and prayer cards.

Apr 03: House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

Apr 04: Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA

Apr 05: The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, CA

Apr 08: Muckleshoot Casino Resort, Auburn, WA

Apr 10: The Great Saltair, Magna, UT

Apr 11: Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

Apr 25: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

Apr 26: Fillmore, Miami Beach, FL

Apr 28: The Moon, Tallahassee, FL

Apr 29: Florida Theater, Jacksonville, FL

Apr 30: Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

May 02: The Fred Amp, Peachtree City, GA

May 03: Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Beaver Dam, KY

May 05: Basie, Red Bank, NJ

May 06: Wellmont, Montclair, NJ

May 08: Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, PA

May 09: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

May 11: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

May 14: MGM, Northfield, OH

May 15: Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON

May 17: The Horseshoe, Hammond, IN

May 18: Hard Rock, Rockford, IL

May 20: Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN

May 22: House of Blues, Dallas, TX

May 23: Tobin Center, San Antonio, TX

May 24: House of Blues, Houston, TX