Watch Iggy Pop perform The Stooges classics at California's No Values Festival

Iggy Pop performed The Stooges classics over the weekend at No Values Festival in California.

On June 8, the event saw "many of the greatest punk bands of all time performing in one place, on four stages, for one day only", with Misfits and Social Distortion topping the bill.

Accompanying Pop for his set was a supergroup formed of Yeah Yeah Yeah's Nick Zinner, Chavez frontman Matt Sweeney, The Armed’s Uriah Hackney, Las Nubes' Ale Campos, multi-instrumentalists Joan As Police Woman and Pam Amsterdam, and jazz trombonist Corey D. King.

For the performance, the vocalist unearthed a number of songs by his former band The Stooges, including 1970 and I Got A Right, the two of which Pop had not performed in over multiple decades.

Other Stooges tracks in the set included set-opener TV Eye, I Wanna Be Your Dog, Gimme Danger, Death Trip, and more, as well as Pop's own solo tracks The Passenger and Lust For Life.

View footage of the performance and the setlist below:

TV Eye

Raw Power

I Got A Right - (last played in 2003)

Gimme Danger

The Passenger

Lust For Life

Death Trip

Loose

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Search And Destroy

Down On The Street

1970 - (last played in 1989)

Back in April, Pop re-recorded The Passenger for an ice-cream advert with the help of fellow punk legend Siouxsie Sioux.

The collaboration served as Sioux's first new recording in nine years.

Speaking of the project, Pop said, “Siouxsie can sing like a bird. I’ve always thought she was a great lady. Her version of the song [ which appeared on 1987 covers album Through The Looking Glass] was already special, but what happened here, singing together, is really unique. Like Volare, the orchestral treatment and marriage of voices flies free, in a spirit of joy.”

While Sioux's added: “I love this song and I’ve always loved Iggy’s voice. I adore how instinctive and spontaneous it all feels and to hear my voice with Iggy's is such a dream.”