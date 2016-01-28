Iggy Pop and Josh Homme announce world tour

Iggy Pop has announced he will be touring with Josh Homme in support of his latest album Post Pop Depression.

He’s announced a run of shows worldwide that will see the duo play alongside Homme’s Queens Of The Stone Age bandmates, guitarist Dean Fertita and multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen, as well as Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and session man Matt Sweeney.

Iggy and Homme recently performed Gardenia on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song is available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album. They also made Break Into Your Heart available to stream.

Due on March 18 via Loma Vista, the pair recorded the album under the cover of secrecy at Homme’s remote Joshua Tree and Pink Duck studios.

Iggy says: “I wanted to be free. To be free, I needed to forget. To forget, I needed music. Josh had that in him, so I set out to provoke an encounter – first with a carefully worded text, followed by a deluge of writings all about me. No composer wants to write about nothing. He got revved up and we had a great big rumble in the desert USA.”

Homme adds: “This was to go where neither of us had gone before. That was the agreement. And to go all the way.”

The album can be pre-ordered via Firebrand Stores.

Post Pop Depression Tour tickets will go on sale in the UK and Europe on January 29 and in the US on January 30.

Post Pop Depression Tour 2016

Mar 28: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Mar 29: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Mar 31: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Apr 02: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Apr 04: Minneapolis Northrop Auditorium, MN

Apr 06: Chicago Chicago Theatre, IL

Apr 07: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Apr 09: Toronto Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, ON

Apr 11: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Apr 12: New York United Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 15: Philadelphia Academy of Music, PA

Apr 19: Miami Beach The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, FL

Apr 28: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

May 04: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 05: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark

May 07: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 08: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

May 10: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

May 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 15: Paris Le Grand Rex, France