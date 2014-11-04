Idlewild name comeback album and detail tour

Idlewild have revealed their eighth album will be released next year ahead of a European tour.

The Scottish rockers will release Everything Ever Written on February 9. It will be their first album since ending their five-year hiatus in September. Their last record was 2009’s Post Electric Blues.

Frontman Roddy Woomble says: “The album was predominantly written on the Isle of Mull. The record soundtracks a period of transition. Working without time constraints gave the whole thing a creative freedom. Idlewild is a new band to me now. I’m excited for the future.”

Everything Ever Written will be Idlewild’s first album to feature new members Luciano Rossi and Andrew Mitchell. A trailer for the album has been made available. View it below.

The album can be pre-ordered now, with a range of packages available. Album track Collect Yourself is available as an immediate download as part of the pre-order packages.

They’ll play five UK shows in March next year, starting with a double-header in Glasgow.

Mar 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 08: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 10: Birmingham The Institute

Mar 12: Manchester The Ritz

Mar 13: London Roundhouse