Icon For Hire ignite flames and chaos in the anarchy-filled music video for new single Breakdown

US rockers Icon For Fire share the music video behind their new single Breakdown

(Image credit: Doltyn Snedden)

Icon For Hire have shared the music video behind their new single, Breakdown, which is lifted from their forthcoming album The Reckoning, due out on September 9 via Kartel Music Group.

Breakdown follows the recently-released tracks Dismantled and Ready For Combat, and features anarchy-fuelled lyrics such as 'Self-destruction, don’t you love it? How you never rise above it?' and 'Let your body let go ‘til you hit the floor'.

The new video, out today (July 29) features Icon For Hire, aka singer Ariel Bloomer and guitarist Shawn Jump, surrounded by misfits and bohemians in the underground, who together seem to be forming establishment-destroying plans and getting ready to "break down" whoever stands in their way.

Speaking of the songwriting process, which, as Bloomer explains, was a collaborative effort, she says: "I had the hook line 'I'm always up for a breakdown' in my notebook for years and wanted to do something with it.

"Vocally I go harder here than usual. Shawn and I collaborated on a lot of the lyrical themes on this song, which we’ve been doing more of lately. It’s usually a painful process for my control freak self but Shawn led the construction of this song. He asked what lyrical concepts I had, and then laid out the bones of the song and helped me write around his structure”.

Watch the video for Breakdown below and pre-order The Reckoning now.

