Iced Earth's Schaffer for surgery again

Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer is to undergo neck surgery for the second time – and he’s said he doesn’t want to hear the band’s name while he’s recovering.

The guitarist first received attention for cervical fusion in 2000, and he managed to get back to work within a month, playing while wearing a neck brace.

But this time he’s going to take the opportunity to rest and recover properly.

Schaffer tells Groovey.tv: “There’s no chance for me to do it and heal up through the summer, because of what it takes. So early September, I’m going under the blade again and I’m going to get this fixed.”

He admits the pain has rapidly increased since Iced Earth recorded 11th album Plagues Of Babylon, which was launched in January.

“It’s been bothering me for a long time,” he reports, “But now it’s getting to the point where it’s affecting my hands and my shoulders, and it’s really not too good.”

He plans to spend a few weeks doing no work whatsoever after the surgery. He says: “A little break would be good, because it’s not just performing, it’s the whole thing. It’s a 24-7 job.

“So it’s just going to be good to be able to take a few weeks off and not hear the words ‘Iced Earth’ for a while, do some stuff with my daughter and have some quality time. That alone will recharge the batteries.”

