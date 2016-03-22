Ian Siegal heads Maryport Blues Festival show for Cumbria flood victims

Ian Siegal is to headllne a standalone event staged by organisers of the Maryport Blues Festival, in aid of victims of the Cumbria floods.

A series of three storms ravaged the northern English region at the end of last year, causing billions of pounds of damage. Main roads throughout the area remain closed, with authorities estimating the economic impact at over £1m per day.

The 18th annual Maryport Blues Festival will take place as usual on the weekend of July 29-31, featuring Royal Southern Brotherhood, The Blues Band, Stevie Nimmo Trio, Red Butler and many others.

But Siegal, Jon Amor, The Brian Rawson Band and others will perform without pay at the town’s Marquee venue on June 12, with profits going to the Cumbria Community Foundation.

Festival chairman David Park says: “Many people were badly affected by the floods, and, being part of the community, we’re keen to do something to help.

“The artists have agreed to perform for free, which is something I know the communities will appreciate.”

Full details of the fundraiser will be revealed on the festival website. Earlybird tickets for the July weekender are on sale now.