Anderson, Focus, Caravan and more for HRH Prog 4

Ian Anderson, Focus and Caravan lead the first list of bands who’ll appear at HRH Prog 4 next year.

The next edition of the Prog-sponsored event takes place at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli, North Wales on the weekend of March 17-19 2016.

Also named are The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, The Enid, Curved Air, Solstice, September Code and Twinscapes – with more to be announced in due course.

Anderson, who’ll perform a set of Jethro Tull songs, recently said: “The repertoire of Tull has been a huge part of my life over the last 47 years, so it’s great fun to find a new way to present some of my best-known songs.”

HRH Prog 3 took place last month, starring Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn, The Enid and others.

Tickets for HRH Prog 4 are on sale now – and accommodation packages are already 60% sold out. Find out more or call 0207 097 8872.

Lineup so far

Ian Anderson plays the best of Jethro Tull

Focus

Caravan

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

The Enid

Curved Air

Solstice

September Code

Twinscapes