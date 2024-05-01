Ian Anderson features on new Louise Patricia Crane single Tiny Bard

Jethro Tull founder and frontman Ian Anderson features on Tiny Bard, the brand new single from prog singer-songwriter Louise Patricia Crane. You can watch a new video for the single below.

Tiny Bard, which also features album co-producer Jakko Jakszyk on acoustic guitar and backing vocals and is an ode to Crane's recently departed cat Bosco, who also provides purrs on the new single.

Tiny Bard is taken from Crane's upcoming second solo album Netherworld which she releases on June 21.

“Animals appear throughout my songwriting on Netherworld,” says Crane “just as they do in the Brother’s Grimm fairy tales, which form much of its lyrical framework. When I had the whole concept in mind for the record I thought ‘who better than my beloved cat Bosco, The Child, to be central character in the very first song I write for it?’

"With a nod to a nursery rhyme I loved from early childhood; 'Pussycat Pussycat, Where Have You Been?’, Bosco encounters some familiar Grimm's Tales characters such as Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel in his tall tales of derring-do”.

"Almost a year to the day that I wrote and recorded the demo for Tiny Bard, Bosco sadly passed away in my arms. This is my deeply loving tribute to him, and for anyone who has loved and lost a beloved furry friend."

As well as Jakszyk and Anderson, Netherworld also features Irish musician John Devine, violinist Shir-Ran Yinon, Gary Husband on drums and Nick Beggs on bass guitar, while Peter Blegvad appears as a very special guest.

Netherworld will be released on a variety of formats, including double gatefold vinyl LP, CD/DVD Digibook (featuring a 5.1 mix by Jakko M Jakszyk and deluxe limited boxset editions.

Pre-order Netherworld.