'I was throwing up' - Axl Rose says he was sick onstage at this week's Chicago show

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has taken to Twitter to reveal that he was ill during the band's set at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

"I got to the show feeling great, but started getting sick pretty early on," says Axl. "It progressed to where I was throwing up and was light headed. Wouldn’t have been surprised if I’d fallen off the front of the stage.

"I’d be fine then not, fine again then not all night. Was pretty crazy but the crowd was great n’ I was in a great headspace n’ we had fun. Luckily the COVID test was negative.

"Def messed with my vocals in places. Just glad we got thru it n’ it didn’t mess with the show too bad. I’m a lot better now. Seems most likely to be food poisoning. Looking forward to Milwaukee!"

Guns N' Roses' next show is at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI, on Saturday evening, one of seven remaining dates on the North American leg of their We're F'N' Back! tour.

The band have also announced the next month's scheduled shows in Mexico have been postponed due to government shut down of large gatherings and COVID restrictions. The shows will be rescheduled for 2022, and tickets remain valid for the new dates.

The band's shows in New Zealand in Australia in November are still scheduled to go ahead, although the chief executive of Wellington's Sky Stadium, one of two venues on the NZ leg of the tour, has told the New Zealand Herald that he fears the shows may also be postponed. Both countries are currently battling Delta outbreaks.

"Given that tour was due to start in October in Australia, you'd have to say that it's unlikely at this stage, but that final decision has not yet been made," said Shane Harmon.

Sep 18: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest

Sep 21: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 23: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sep 26: Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Sep 29: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct 02: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Oct 03: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena