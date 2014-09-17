I Am The Avalanche release 177 promo

I Am The Avalanche have released a video for 177, the latest track from third album Wolverines.

The promo was directed by Chris Heinrich and filmed in the band’s native New York.

Frontman Vinnie Caruana says he was inspired to write the track after his two best friends got engaged two years ago – and he’s delighted that they, along with their baby son, appear in the new video.

He tells USA Today: “We were all part of the surprise engagement. It moved me to the point where I wanted to honour them with a song because they’re really great people. It’s really special because since the song was written and recorded, they had a son. Two weeks into the world and he’s already in his first music video.”

I Am The Avalanche will wrap up a US tour next month before Caruana heads to the UK for three solo dates in November.

Tour dates

Nov 27: Southampton Joiners

Nov 28: London Macbeth

Nov 29: Liverpool Shipping Forecast