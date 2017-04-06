Humble Pie box set covering their A&M years out in June

Universal have announced that they’ll release a Humble Pie box set later this year.

The Humble Pie: The A&M Vinyl Box Set 1970-1975 will feature seven of their albums and has been complied in conjunction with drummer Jerry Shirley and guitarist and vocalist Peter Frampton.

The package features 1970’s Humble Pie, 1971’s Rock On, 1971’s Performance Rockin’ The Fillmore, 1972’s Smokin’, 1973’s Eat It, 1974’s Thunderbox and 1975’s Street Rats.

All have been remastered and pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

Shirley says: “At last we have the extreme privilege, thanks to the hard work of the restoration engineers at Universal, to hear all of our catalogue from A&M in its finest form – on vinyl.

“Eat It, in particular, had sound problems originally that have now been eradicated once and for all, so that all our fans, old and new, can hear it as it was intended to be – a wonderful slice of Humble Pie rock and roll.”

Frampton adds: “I’m so glad that we finally have this fantastic box set – on vinyl, no less – of Humble Pie’s great body of work.

“Jerry and I have worked together with A&M for some time to get this released. We pay tribute to our two lost brothers, Steve Marriott and Greg Ridley and hope you enjoy this as much as we did putting it all together.”

Find the contents of the box set below.

The Humble Pie: The A&M Vinyl Box Set 1970-1975 contents

Humble Pie (1970)

Side 1

Live With Me Only A Roach One-Eyed Trouser-Snake Rumba Earth And Water Song

Side 2

I’m Ready Theme From Skint - See You Later Liquidator Red Light Mamma, Red Hot! Sucking On The Sweet Vine

Rock On (1971)

Side 1

Shine On Sour Grain 79th And Sunset Stone Cold Fever Rollin’ Stone

Side 2

A Song For Jenny The Light Big George Strange Days Red Neck Jump

Performance Rockin’ The Fillmore (1971)

Side 1

Four Day Creep I’m Ready Stone Cold Fever

Side 2

I Walk On Gilded Splinters

Side 3

Rollin’ Stone

Side 4

Hallelujah (I Love Her So) I Don’t Need No Doctor

Smokin’ (1972)

Side 1

Hot ‘N’ Nasty The Fixer You’re So Good For Me C’mon Everybody Old Time Feelin’

Side 2

30 Days In The Hole I Wonder Sweet Peace And Time

Eat It (1973)

Side 1

Get Down To It Good Booze And Bad Women Is It For Love? Drugstore Cowboy

Side 2

Black Coffee I Believe To My Soul Shut Up And Don’t Interrupt Me That’s How Strong My Love Is

Side 3

Say No More Oh, Bella (All That’s Hers) Summer Song Beckton Dumps

Side 4

Up Our Sleeve Honky Tonk Women (I’m A) Road Runner

Thunderbox (1974)

Side 1

Thunderbox Groovin’ With Jesus I Can’t Stand The Rain Anna (Go To Him) No Way Rally With Ali

Side 2

Don’t Worry, Be Happy Ninety-Nine Pounds Every Single Day No Money Down Drift Away Oh La-De-Da

Street Rats (US Version) (1975)

Side 1

Street Rat Rock And Roll Music We Can Work It Out Scored Out Road Hog Rain

Side 2

There ’Tis Let Me Be Your Lovemaker Countryman Stomp Drive My Car Queens And Nuns

