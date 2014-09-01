Hugh Hopper live series to build over months

Canterbury scene icon Hugh Hopper is the subject of a 10-disc series featuring previously unreleased live recordings.

Dedicated To Hugh will be launched over the coming months via Gonzo Multimedia – and the first title, Volume 1: Memories is on sale now.

Bassist and songwriter Hopper, who started out with the Daevid Allen Trio then co-founded the Wilde Flowers before joining Soft Machine, died in 2009 from cancer, leaving a large archive of recordings. They’ve been curated by scholar Michael King and profits from the releases will go to Hopper’s family.

The label say: “These concert and studio recordings focus on Hugh’s compositions as performed by groups under his leadership. His music is a wonder to behold; he was a player of high distinction with trademark sound by turns gritty and gorgeous. This superb series, celebrating his musical legacy, is for fans, friends and first-time discovers.”

Volume 1: Memories tracklist

Memories (Soft Machine demo, 1969) Was A Friend (Hugh Hopper Franglo Band, 2004) Shuffle Demons (North & South, 1995) Playtime (Computer programming, 2002) Debonaire (Hugh Hopper Franglo Band, 2004) MGH (Hopper & Nigel Morris, 2002) Long Piece (Computer Collage, 2002)

Dedicated To Hugh series

Volume 1: Memories – a selection of rare tracks

Volume 2: Frangloband – live in Paris 2004

Volume 3: North & South – with Mike Travis, Aberdeen 1995

Volume 4: Four By Hugh by Four – one-off quartet, Amsterdam 2000

Volume 5: Heart To Heart – with Phil Miller, Amsterdam 2007

Volume 6: Special Friends – rare Short Wave concert recordings 1992-1995

Volume 7: Soft Boundaries – with Elton Dean, Sophia Domanich and Simon Goubet, Paris 2005

Volume 8: Bass On Top – studio session with Slava Ganelin and Aahron Kaminsky, Israel 2007

Volume 9: Anatomy Of Facelift – five live performances of Hugh’s signature composition 1969-1971

Volume 10: Was A Friend – various rare tracks, concluding with his final musical performance, 2008