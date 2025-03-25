How to watch Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet

A Complete Unknown at a glance When: Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown lands on streaming services from March 27, 2025 in both the US and UK.

Where: Hulu and Disney+

Watch anywhere: Nord VPN

Director James Mangold’s celebrated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role is set to land on Hulu and Disney+ on March 27.

The Searchlight Pictures’ movie has been adapted from Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split The Sixties and focuses on Dylan’s career in the early to mid-60s and his transition from a young folk artist into a cultural icon.

The film stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

How to watch A Complete Unknown

If you want to watch A Complete Unknown, head over to either Hulu or Disney+ from March 27, search for the documentary and you’re all set.

A Hulu subscription with ads costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free option is priced at $18.99. You can also pick up a sub with Hulu and Disney+ for $10.99 per month, or go for the Max Bundle featuring Hulu, Disney+ and Max for $16.99 a month.

In the UK, a Disney+ monthly sub with ads costs £4.99 a month, while you can get the standard package for £8.99 a month. A Premium subscription costs £12.99 per month and that ups the resolution to 4K UHD & HDR.

How to watch A Complete Unknown from anywhere

If you're outside the US or the UK on holiday or traveling with work and want to watch A Complete Unknown as soon as it airs on March 27, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch wherever you are with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

