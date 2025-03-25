How to watch Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet

By ( Classic Rock ) published

James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic is set to land on streaming services this week - here’s everything you need to know

Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)
Jump To:
A Complete Unknown at a glance

When: Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown lands on streaming services from March 27, 2025 in both the US and UK.
Where: Hulu and Disney+
Watch anywhere: Nord VPN

Director James Mangold’s celebrated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role is set to land on Hulu and Disney+ on March 27.

The Searchlight Pictures’ movie has been adapted from Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split The Sixties and focuses on Dylan’s career in the early to mid-60s and his transition from a young folk artist into a cultural icon.

The film stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

You may like

How to watch A Complete Unknown

If you want to watch A Complete Unknown, head over to either Hulu or Disney+ from March 27, search for the documentary and you’re all set.

A Hulu subscription with ads costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free option is priced at $18.99. You can also pick up a sub with Hulu and Disney+ for $10.99 per month, or go for the Max Bundle featuring Hulu, Disney+ and Max for $16.99 a month.

In the UK, a Disney+ monthly sub with ads costs £4.99 a month, while you can get the standard package for £8.99 a month. A Premium subscription costs £12.99 per month and that ups the resolution to 4K UHD & HDR.

How to watch A Complete Unknown from anywhere

If you're outside the US or the UK on holiday or traveling with work and want to watch A Complete Unknown as soon as it airs on March 27, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch wherever you are with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

View Deal

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the US or UK on holiday and want to watch A Complete Unknown, just select 'US' or 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in the Dylan biopic.

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube
Watch On
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.

Read more
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown
Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is an enthralling depiction of the emergence of a singular musical genius and cultural disruptor, with Timothée Chalamet superb as a young Dylan
Sly Stone with guitar, 1969
How to watch highly anticipated new Sly & The Family Stone documentary Sly Lives!
Timothée Chalamet performing on Saturday Night Live
"You might not know the Bob Dylan songs I'm performing": Watch Timothée Chalamet play his three favourite Dylan songs on SNL
Elle Fanning and Bob Dylan
"They put a sad cone over my vomit!" A Complete Unknown star Elle Fanning reveals why Timothée Chalamet thought she was "wasted" at her first Bob Dylan show, and why she was bummed when an invite to meet the iconic musician wasn't at all what she expected
A composite image of Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan and late Pink Floyd founder Syd Barrett
The people behind Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown are planning a Syd Barrett movie
Neil Young, Bob Dylan
Neil Young once threw Bob Dylan off his tour bus because he didn't recognise the legendary singer/songwriter
Latest in
Powerwolf
“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024
Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Crispian Mills and Bob Ezrin
“We spent seven months on David Gilmour’s boat and almost bankrupted ourselves. But Bob encouraged us to dream big”: How Bob Ezrin brought out the prog in Kula Shaker
Buckethead and Axl Rose onstage
Psychic tests! Pet wolves! Chicken coops! Guns N' Roses and the wild ride towards Chinese Democracy
Geordie Brown publicity photo
Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman
Latest in News
Powerwolf
“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024
Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Geordie Brown publicity photo
Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham press photos
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together again
The Darkness wearing business suits
In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
More about classic rock
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024

Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025

Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Powerwolf

“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena
See more latest
Most Popular
Powerwolf
“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024
Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Geordie Brown publicity photo
Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham press photos
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together again
The Darkness wearing business suits
In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
Nancy Wilson
"It's embarrassing to be American now." Heart's Nancy Wilson hits out at America's "salacious billionaire culture" and says it's embarrassing to be an American in 2025
Steven WIlson
"I'm not as humourless as my music!" Steven Wilson announces comedians as support acts for upcoming London Palladium shows
Metallica in 1996
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is open to making another Load-style album: “We might just say, ‘OK, let’s go back to the ’90s again.’ It’s not a bad idea.”
Corey Glover
Watch Living Colour's Corey Glover deliver a killer performance of the band's signature anthem Cult Of Personality on The Kelly Clarkson Show