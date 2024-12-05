"Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me." The love-in between Bob Dylan and Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, who's playing Dylan in the forthcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, is a pure and precious thing

Bob Dylan has stoked anticipation for the forthcoming Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown by hailing leading man Timothée Chalamet as "a brilliant actor", and adding "I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me."

Set to screen in cinemas on Christmas Day, December 25, A Complete Unknown is rooted in the New York music scene of the early 1960s, and follows the young Bob Dylan, portrayed by Chalamet, on his meteoric rise to global fame, culminating in his legendary, controversial electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The film, directed and co-written by James Mangold, also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, with Elle Fanning playing Dylan's artist girlfriend Suze Rotolo.

In what will be undoubtedly a major coup for the film's PR team, Bob Dylan himself took to The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter this week to salute Timothée Chalamet, and offer his personal endorsement of the movie.



He posted: "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."



Timothée Chalamet was understandably chuffed by this, and replied, "Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob."

Sweet.



Watch the official trailer for A Complete Unknown below:

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

