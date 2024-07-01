How to rewatch Glastonbury 2024: Relive the best moments of the weekend - no matter where you are

How to rewatch Glastonbury 2024 (Image credit: Matt Cardy - Getty) UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

While lighter on the number of rock artists than previous years, Glastonbury 2024 had its fair share of highlights, and the Louder team were on hand to deliver a load of reviews from across the weekend.

Skindred stormed the Avalon stage on Friday night to deliver a jaw-dropping set which “might just be the greatest Skindred show of all time", while Mike Skinner’s The Streets impressed on The Other Stage with a magnificent performance which included the band blasting out the riff to Iron Man by Black Sabbath before launching into Fit But You Know It.

Another landmark set came from Irish folksters Lankum, who delivered a dark and tear-jerking performance on the Park Stage on Saturday afternoon and it was a show that was a personal highlight of the weekend.

And while Glastonbury 2024 is now in the rear view mirror, the BBC iPlayer is home to dozens of archived sets from the weekend, although it should be noted their coverage really only concentrates on the six main stages, so sadly there's no space for Skindred's set, or New Model Army's headline slot on the Avalon Stage.

This guide will show you how to rewatch Glastonbury, wherever you are.

How to rewatch Glastonbury 2024 in the UK

The BBC has become the main channel for all things Glastonbury over the years - and 2024 was no different. And, although the main event is now over, there's a heap of archived content from throughout the weekend up on the BBC iPlayer.

The content has been split into sections to make everything easier to navigate too: Headliners And Legends; Must Watch Tracks; Pop; Rap & RnB; Rock & Indie; Dance; Hidden Gems; and TV Highlights.

The Rock & Indie tab gives you access to Kasabian's surprise set on the Woodsies Stage, along with performances by artists including The National, Bloc Party, IDLES, Nothing But Thieves, The Breeders, Arlo Parks, Fontaines D.C., Kim Gordon and Sleaford Mods.

Other highlights are scattered throughout, with Lankum's previously mentioned set sitting in Hidden Gems, while there's also space for PJ Harvey, Heilung, Aurora, Nitin Sawhney Avril Lavigne, and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

If you're based in the UK, you can access all this content through the BBC iPlayer.

How to rewatch Glastonbury 2024 outside the UK

Watch from anywhere outside the UK: Nord VPN for only $3.09 per month

With so much going on around the festival, there's a good chance you missed some of it - and if you're on holiday and want to catch-up right now, you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN, our current top pick. It’s not a difficult process and you can get up and running in minutes – and right now it's available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

To use, simply click on the link, download the file and install the VPN. Open it up on your device – smartphone, tablet or laptop – click on a server location, pick the stream and you'll be ready to rewatch loads of Glastonbury coverage.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN right now. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

Official Glastonbury playlists

While Glastonbury and Spotify teamed up for Vodafone’s official Glastonbury app, they also came up with a range of playlists for the festival’s main stages.

The 40-track Pyramid Stage playlist has artists including PJ Harvey, Little Sims, Coldplay, Keane, Seasick Steve and Squeeze, while the 46-song Other Stage playlist features the likes of Idles, The National, Avril Lavigne, Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves, James and The Snuts.

The West Holts playlist has a total of 24 songs by artists including Corinne Bailey Rae, Nitin Sawhney and Heilung and the 51-track Park Stage collection has Fontaines DC, Orbital, The Breeders, Lankum, Otoboke Beaver and Johnny Flynn.

Lastly, the Woodsies 50-song compilation has Sleaford Mods, Kim Gordon, Arlo Parks, The Vaccines and Soccer Mommy.

It’s a great way to discover some artists who may not be on your radar.

