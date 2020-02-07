Hotly-tipped Canadian duo Crown Lands launch crunching new single Spit It Out

Canadian duo Crown Lands – one of Classic Rock's 20 bands to Shake up the 2020s – have released a video for their new single, Spit It Out.

The song? It's jerks along friskily like some kind of adolescent Led Zeppelin, with all the snap, pop and effervescent crackle of The White Stripes.

"Spit it Out deals with the frustrations of dealing with a partner who will not speak up when they have something to say," says vocalist/drummer Cody Bowes. "It addresses the anxiety of not being able to openly communicate.

"It is about carrying something within that you don’t have the strength or courage to say to someone, and instead of saying what’s on your mind you distance yourself from the situation."

Spit It Out was produced by the Dave Cobb, famous for his work with the likes of Rival Sons, Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.

"Working with Dave Cobb was great!” says guitarist, bassist and keyboard player Kevin Comeau. "He prioritised capturing the spontaneity in our performances, and we feel that it is an accurate representation of who we are as artists."

Having previously supported Jack White, Primus and Rival Sons on tour, Crown Lands will join duo Larkin Poe on their European tour as support. Full dates below.

Crown Lands will also perform at this year's Ramblin' Man Fair, which takes place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 17, 18 and 19, 2020.

Larkin Poe/Crown Lands European tour 2020

May 01: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

May 02: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

May 03: Glasgow SWG3, UK

May 05: Manchester Ritz, UK

May 06: Bristol SWZ, UK

May 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 09: Amsterdam Paradiso Main Hall, Netherlands

May 10: Cologne Live Music Hall , Germany

May 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

May 15: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

May 16: Madrid Sala But, Spain

May 19: Milan Santeria, Italy

May 20: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

May 22: Munich Technikum, Germany

May 23: Vienna WUK, Austria

May 25: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

May 26: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

May 27: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

May 29: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

May 30: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

May 31: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jun 02: Stockholm Berns, Sweden