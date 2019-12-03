Hot Snakes share video for punchy new single Checkmate

Hot Snakes have released a video for their latest single Checkmate exclusively with Louder.

The Californian outfit debuted the track last month, with the video arriving just as the band begin their UK and Ireland tour.

The video was directed by Hot Snakes guitarist John Reis, together with the band’s longtime friend John Oliver and shows digital representations of the group invade and infest a house.

Vocalist and guitarist Rick Froberg described the song as “big, fatty content freshly extruded from the Hot Snakes sausage machine. Same ingredients, new flav.”

Hot Snakes first date on their tour will take place at Nottingham’s Bodega tonight (December 3).

Checkmate, which is available on digital streaming platforms, will also be available as a limited-edition 7-inch at the band's gigs this month. The disc will also include an exclusive track in the shape of Not In Time.

Hot Snakes UK and Ireland tour dates

Dec 03: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Dec 05: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Dec 06: Glasgow Broadcast, UK

Dec 07: Belfast Black Box, UK

Dec 08: Dublin Grand Social, Ireland

Dec 10: Birmingham Hare & Hound, UK

Dec 11: Leeds Brudenell Social, UK

Dec 12: London Garage, UK

Dec 13: Bristol Thekla Social, UK

Dec 14: Brighton Patterns, UK

Dec 15: Cambridge Portland Arms, UK