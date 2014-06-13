Honeycrack, Rob Zombie and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's Friday 13th guys... wooooOOOOOOOoooooo... or something. It's time to run away from any ladders, black cats and magpies you come across and lock yourself safely indoors – with the Metal Hammer Radio Show.

Tonight our choice debut comes from Honeycrack – Willie Dowling’s band after The Wildhearts. We think you’ll like it. And we’ll be sending some incredible music across the airwaves in the guise of Primus, Rob Zombie, Epica, Ozzy Osbourne, Lionize, Led Zeppelin, Anthrax and Turbonegro.

And because it is Friday 13th we thought we’d have a special talking point to distract us from inverting horseshoes and eating four-leaf clovers. But what will you be doing? What superstitious traits or habits you adhere to?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.