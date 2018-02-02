Holy Roar Records need you and they're having a massive sale

Holy Roar Records need to raise some dosh urgently and are having a massive sale until Monday 5 February – get yourself involved!

One of the most exciting and forward-thinking labels on the planet has slashed prices on LPs, CDs, shirts, pins, patches, cassettes, prints and loads more!

“We are doing a massive sale because the taxman has destroyed us,” Holy Roar founder and Alex Fitzpatrick tells Metal Hammer. “Running a small independent business is hard and we have kind of fucked up. We want to be here to keep pumping out great music for you, so any help is greatly appreciated.”

Holy Roar are responsible for bringing the likes of Rolo Tomassi, Conjurer, Brutality Will Prevail, Employed To Serve, Svalbard, Boss Keloid, Helpless, Ohhms, Pijn and Slabdragger into the wider world, and if we want them to continue kicking maximum amounts of arse, then stick your hand in your pocket!

There’s a separate Sale section too, with t-shirts for less than £6! So, what are you waiting for? Support independent music!

