Holy hell! Toyah and Robert Fripp have only gone and covered Pantera

If we'd been asked to predict which songs Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox might cover during their long-running Sunday Lunch soap opera, Pantera's 5 Minutes Alone isn't one we'd have immediately picked.

But here we are. It's 2022, the pair's weekly performance has been part of our lives for more than two years, and they're doing precisely that, blowing a giant, groove metal-shaped hole in their now-iconic Worcestershire kitchen.

The cover of Pantera's 1994 classic joins a list of other heavy metal anthems reimagined by the frisky duo, including Slipknot's Psychosocial, Rammstein's Keine Lust, Iron Maiden's The Number of the Beast and a startling take on Metallica's Enter Sandman that's somehow garnered more than 8,000,000 views on YouTube.

Fripp will embark on a run of North American spoken word engagements with King Crimson manager David Singleton On September 16 (full dates below), but we're hoping that the pair will continue to bring joy to the nations while he's away.

Robert Fripp and David Singleton: That Awful Man & His Manager tour 2022

Sep 16: Toronto The Royal, ON

Sep 17: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Sep 18: Quebec City QC Imperial Bell, QC

Sep 19: Syracuse Carrier Theater, NY

Sep 21: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Sep 22: Boston City Winery, MA

Sep 23: New York City Winery, NY

Sep 24: Albany Swyer Room, NY

Sep 26: Bethlehem Musikfest Cafe, PA

Sep 27: Red Bank The Vogel, NJ

Sep 28: Philadelphia City Winery, PA

Sep 30: Washington City Winery, DC

Oct 01: Annapolis Ram’s Head Live, MD

Oct 02: Oakmont Oaks Theater, PA

Oct 04: Ferndale The Magic Bag, MI

Oct 05: Cleveland Music Box Supper Club, OH

Oct 06: Covington, Madison Theater, KY

Oct 08: Milwaukee Wilson Theater-Marcus Center, OR

Oct 09: Chicago City Winery, IL