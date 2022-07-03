Gott im Himmel! Toyah and Robert Fripp give Rammstein the bierkeller treatment

Every time you think that Toyah and Robert Fripp have exhausted the possibilities of their creative partnership, they push those boundaries to new and spectacular heights.

And here we go again. In this week's Sunday Lunch broadcast, a nation watched – transfixed – as the perky performers covered Rammstein's 2004 classic Keine Lust, a song originally taken from the German band's fourth album Reise, Reise. And while the original video saw the sextet attired in grotesque fat suits, Fripp and Willcox took a more traditional approach and dressed as if for a big night out at the local bierkeller.

A pedant might take issue with the accuracy of this take. After all, the bierkeller is traditionally associated with Bavarian culture, while Rammstein are from Berlin. But hey! That's not why we're here. Nope, we're here to marvel as King Crimson man Fripp plays the the Keine Lust riff and Toyah sings while pouring water down her dirndl, the traditional nineteenth century servant girl dress that's worn today – like lederhosen for men – on special occasions.

In news that will no doubt horrify some of the more conservative members of the King Crimson fan community, Fripp and Willcox have announced that they'll be bringing their Sunday Lunch series out of the kitchen and onto the live stage next year. The announcement was made by Willcox in a tweet, with date and venue details to follow.

Willcox has also announced the latest in her ongoing reissue series, with a spruced up version of her 1981 album Anthem due for release on September 9. The album will be available as an "Egyptian Gold" vinyl variant, an expanded 2CD+DVD version that includes 25 bonus tracks, and a "Super Deluxe Edition" that features all of the above plus all sorts of other exciting stuff including a picture disc and a signed print.

The album is available to pre-order from Cherry Red now.