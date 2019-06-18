Hollywood Vampires set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hollywood Vampires have confirmed they’ll perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night.

The trio of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp are joined in the lineup by Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson – and they’ll be on the hit ABC Network show to promote their new studio album Rise, which will be released this coming Friday (June 21) through earMUSIC.

Speaking about the follow-up to their self-titled 2015 debut album, guitarist Perry said: “Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders.

“There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of.”

Hollywood Vampires have released three tracks from the new record so far: Who’s Laughing Now, The Boogieman Surprise and their cover of David Bowie classic Heroes, which features Depp of lead vocals.

Along with 13 tracks of original material and Heroes, Rise will also feature covers of the Jim Carroll Band’s People Who Died, and Johnny Thunder’s You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.

Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song Welcome To Bushwackers.

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations