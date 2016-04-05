Hollywood Vampires confirm European and US tour dates

Supergroup Hollywood Vampires have announced a run of tour dates that takes in Europe and the US.

Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp start the tour with an appearance at Portugal’s Rock In Rio festival on May 27. They’ll then play in Sweden, Denmark and Romania before seven dates in America. Further shows could be added in due course.

The band paid tribute to late Motorhead frontman Lemmy at this year’s Grammy awards show and released their self-titled debut album in February.

May 27: Lisbon Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 01: Horsens The Prison, Denmark

Jun 06: Bucharest Romexpo Parc C, Romania

Jul 02: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Jul 03: Atlantic City Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, NJ

Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfect, WI

Jul 12: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Jul 13: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Jul 14: Cadott RockFest, WI

Jul 25: Paso Robles California Mid-State Fair, CA

