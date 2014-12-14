HIM to work on new music in 2015

HIM singer Ville Valo says the band plan to work on new music in 2015.

Currently playing dates on a US tour, the veteran Finnish outfit will wrap up their 2014 schedule with a hometown show on New Year’s Eve and enjoy some downtime before beginning work on the follow-up to their eighth album, 2013’s Tears On Tape.

Valo tells KWSS-FM Scottsdale, Arizona: “We’re playing one show on New Year’s Eve in Helsinki and then that’s gonna be it for touring for a while, because then we’ll have been on the road more or less, on and off, for about a year and a half. So that’s a long time for us.”

“So it’d be nice to sit down for a wee bit and start working on some new stuff. So this is gonna be our not a ‘farewell,’ per se, but sort of like a ‘bye bye for now’ tour, so it’ll be a fun one.”

HIM supported Fields Of The Nephilim in London for two nights earlier this month before heading Stateside for a 2-week run of shows with guests Motionless In White and Wounds.

The band have just released Lashes To Ashes, Lust To Dust: A Vinyl Retrospective ’96-’03, a limited-edition box set that features the band’s first four albums – Greatest Love Songs Vol. 666, Razorblade Romance, Deep Shadows And Brilliant Highlights and Love Metal – along with their 1996 debut EP 666 Ways To Love: Prologue.

The remastered recordings have been pressed on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl and the set includes a companion USB drive containing all the material plus 37 bonus tracks.

Each of the titles are also available individually as a deluxe double-CD, as an LP and as a deluxe colored double-LP.