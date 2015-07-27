HIM drummer Kosmo unveiled at surprise show

HIM unveiled new drummer Jukka ‘Kosmo’ Kroger during a surprise performance over the weekend.

Their set at the Qstock festival in Oulu, Finland, had been billed as a show by mainman Ville Valo’s solo project Rambo Rimbaud.

Instead it was a full band appearance – with Kroger in place of Gas Lipstick, who left amicably in January.

Following the performance HIM posted, “And then there were five! Welcome Kosmo!”

Lipstick’s departure took the band by surprise. They’d originally said they were “shellshocked yet determined” and were considering “ways to imitate the sound of drums with machines.”

Kroger was formerly a member of Finnish outfit Herra Ylppö & Ihmiset, who disbanded in 2014.