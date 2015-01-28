HIM lose drummer Gas Lipstick

HIM drummer Gas Lipstick has left the band after 16 years, he’s confirmed.

But he says there’s “no drama, bad blood or any negativity” behind his decision.

Lipstick reports: “With a heavy heart I’m announcing my departure from a magnificent band. It has been a journey that I will remember for the rest of my life. I simply feel that it’s time for me to move on as a musician.”

He admits he’d noticed during their last tour that he wasn’t as committed to the band as he’d been in the past. “I’ve always played every note straight from my heart,” he says. “If my heart feels it’s time to let go, I have to listen because otherwise it wouldn’t be right towards myself, the rest of the band or the wonderful fans.”

He thanks the other members of HIM, their crew, management and supporters, and adds: “I’ve started to feel that I’m missing writing again. I would like to pursue my own musical interests.

“I hope that our paths will cross again eventually and you can count on that I’m going to keep you posted about my future endeavours.”

The Finnish band say: “Shellshocked yet determined, HIM are currently investigating different ways to imitate the sound of drums with machines.”