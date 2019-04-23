High Voltage and HMS Prog promoter Steve Forster passes away

Prog Magazine is saddened to report of the death of HMS Prog promoter and original High Voltage festival promoter Steve Forster.

Steve was the man behind getting ELP to reform for the original High Voltage Festival back in 2010 for their 40th Anniversary, helping curate the Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer stages with his colleague Abbie Marshall, and responsible for the appearances of the likes of Focus, Asia, Steve Hackett, Marillion, Zappa Plays Zappa, Transatlantic and more.

Steve was an avid prog fan also the man behind last year's HMS Prog mini cruise which ran from Hull to Rotterdam and featured appearances from Geoff Downes, Caravan, PFM, Pendragon, Martin Turner and Cairo. "Steve was incredibly passionate about the music he loved, often introducing me to obscure acts I now treasure. He was also great fun to work with. I shall miss him a lot," says Prog Editor Jerry Ewing.

A statement on the VMS Live website read: "Everyone at VMS Live is deeply shocked and saddened at the recent passing of our Managing Director and founder Steve Forster. He was involved in a serious car accident on Saturday, March 30th heading south after having watched his beloved Leeds United win (Marching on Together). Steve sustained a number of serious injuries which were treated in Sheffield after which he was transferred to Royal Surrey Hospital but following complications, Steve passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19th 2019."

Geoff Downes paid tribute to Steve on Twitter, saying: "Really sad and upsetting news. He was such a great guy, close friend and supporter of all things music, and particularly in helping me in my own career. One of the funniest, generous and unassuming men you would ever meet. So very tragic."