Hey! Hello! tour off as singer Hollis leaves for LA

Hey! Hello! singer Hollis Mahady has left the band – forcing them to cancel their upcoming UK tour.

Ginger Wildheart’s group were due to play a run of shows in April, but say they will have to reschedule them once they find a replacement for the vocalist, who has moved back to Los Angeles to concentrate on her work with Love Zombies. Full refunds are being offered at the point of purchase.

Hey! Hello! are inviting interested singers to get in touch. The band say: “We are bitterly sorry to see our singer leave the band at this point, but we respect her decision and wish her nothing but good luck in the future.

“Right now, our main concern is finding a new frontperson - male or female - to lead our band to world domination. If you have the star quality that Hey! Hello! needs, then get in touch at heyhellotoo@gmail.com – the world is waiting for you.”

Hollis adds: “Due to geographical restrictions along with commitments to Love Zombies it is no longer a long-term possibility and it isn’t feasible for me to remain in both bands.

“I want to thank Ginger and the band for the opportunity they have given me to be part of such a wonderful band and experience. I have enjoyed every moment and wish everyone the very best. I am again truly sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused.”

Hollis replaced the band’s original singer, Victoria Liedtke.

Apr 01: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Apr 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Apr 16: Stockton, Georgian Theatre

Apr 17: Manchester, Academy 3

Apr 18: Newcastle, Academy 2

Apr 20: Glasgow, Cathouse

Apr 21: Edinburgh, Electric Circus

Apr 22: York, Fibbers

Apr 23: Stoke, Sugarmill

Apr 24: Sheffield, Corporation

Apr 26: Bristol, Fleece

Apr 27: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Apr 28: Southampton, Joiners