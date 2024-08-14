“It’s been one of our favourite unreleased tracks to perform live”: Up-and-coming metalcore heroes Heriot get groovy on new single At The Fortress Gate

Heriot have released new single At The Fortress Gate.

The track, taken from the Bristol bruisers’ impending debut album Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, comes with a video directed by Harry Steel, depicting the band’s sets at Download, Hellfest, Rock Am Ring and other festivals this summer. Watch the clip and hear the song below.

Heriot comment: “At The Fortress Gate blends elements from both our early and newer influences. It’s been one of our favourite unreleased tracks to perform live over this festival season, and we can’t wait to add it in the set for the Fit For An Autopsy tour later this year!”

Heriot formed in 2016 and relaunched in 2020 with the release of their single Cleansed Existence. Their 2022 EP, Profound Morality, was released via Church Road Records and received critical acclaim. The band have since played shows with the likes of Lamb Of God, Architects, Rolo Tomassi, Thy Art Is Murder and more.

After signing to Century Media Records in 2023, Heriot put out standalone single Demure. Devoured… will be released by the label on September 27, and alongside At The Fortress Gate will feature previous singles Siege Lord and Foul Void.

Heriot will promote Devoured… by opening a European tour for Sylosis, Fit For An Autopsy and Darkest Hour in November and December. See the full list of dates below.

HERIOT - At The Fortress Gate (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK

Nov 23: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow QMU, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 28: Bristol SWX, UK

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp, Belgium

Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Dec 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli, Finland

Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager, Denmark

Dec 10: Berlin Hole44, Germany

Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 12: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle, Germany

Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Dec 15: Wien Simmcity, Austria

Dec 17: Milan Live Club, Italy

Dec 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 19: München Backstage, Germany

Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik, Germany