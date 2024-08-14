“It’s been one of our favourite unreleased tracks to perform live”: Up-and-coming metalcore heroes Heriot get groovy on new single At The Fortress Gate

Heriot have released new single At The Fortress Gate.
The track, taken from the Bristol bruisers’ impending debut album Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, comes with a video directed by Harry Steel, depicting the band’s sets at Download, Hellfest, Rock Am Ring and other festivals this summer. Watch the clip and hear the song below.
Heriot comment: “At The Fortress Gate blends elements from both our early and newer influences. It’s been one of our favourite unreleased tracks to perform live over this festival season, and we can’t wait to add it in the set for the Fit For An Autopsy tour later this year!”
Heriot formed in 2016 and relaunched in 2020 with the release of their single Cleansed Existence. Their 2022 EP, Profound Morality, was released via Church Road Records and received critical acclaim. The band have since played shows with the likes of Lamb Of God, Architects, Rolo Tomassi, Thy Art Is Murder and more.
After signing to Century Media Records in 2023, Heriot put out standalone single Demure. Devoured… will be released by the label on September 27, and alongside At The Fortress Gate will feature previous singles Siege Lord and Foul Void.
Heriot will promote Devoured… by opening a European tour for Sylosis, Fit For An Autopsy and Darkest Hour in November and December. See the full list of dates below.
Sylosis, Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Heriot 2024 tour dates:
Nov 22: London Electric Brixton, UK
Nov 23: Leeds Stylus, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow QMU, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 28: Bristol SWX, UK
Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp, Belgium
Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Dec 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli, Finland
Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager, Denmark
Dec 10: Berlin Hole44, Germany
Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Dec 12: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic
Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle, Germany
Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Dec 15: Wien Simmcity, Austria
Dec 17: Milan Live Club, Italy
Dec 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 19: München Backstage, Germany
Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik, Germany