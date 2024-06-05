Metalcore upstarts Heriot announce debut album Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, release eviscerating new track Foul Void

Rising metalcore champions Heriot have announced their long-awaited debut album and shared a new single, Foul Void.
The track, along with recently released song Siege Lord, is a brutal-sounding snapshot of Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, which comes out on September 27 via Century Media.
Preorders of the album start this Friday, June 7.
See the artwork and track listing of Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell below.
The band comment: “Foul Void was one of the last tracks written for our debut album, Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell. Sonically influenced by 90s and early 00s metalcore, the song delves into the inner struggle of an individual facing uncertainties about their faith.”
Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell was produced by Sylosis mainstay and former Architects guitarist Josh Middleton. Drums were engineered by Justin Hill of prog metal idols Sikth and mixing was handled by Will Putney of Fit For An Autopsy, End and Better Lovers.
Heriot formed in 2016 and relaunched in 2020 with the release of their single Cleansed Existence.
The Bristol quartet’s 2022 EP, Profound Morality, was released via Church Road Records and received critical acclaim.
The band have since played shows with the likes of Lamb Of God, Architects, Rolo Tomassi, Thy Art Is Murder and more, as well as performed at festivals including Download, Bloodstock, 2000 Trees and Mystic Festival.
They also signed to Century Media last year.
Heriot will support Sylosis, Fit For An Autopsy and Darkest Hour on a European tour in November and December. See dates and get tickets below.
Heriot – Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell track listing:
1. Foul Void
2. Harm Sequence
3. Opaline
4. Siege Lord
5. Sentenced To The Blade
6. Solvent Gaze
7. Lashed
8. At The Fortress Gate
9. Visage
10. Mourn
Sylosis, Fit For An Autopsy, Darkest Hour and Heriot 2024 tour dates:
Nov 22: London Electric Brixton
Nov 23: Leeds Stylus
Nov 24: Glasgow QMU
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz
Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute
Nov 28: Bristol SWX
Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje
Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp
Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan
Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik
Dec 04: Oslo John Dee
Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli
Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager
Dec 10: Berlin Hole44
Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima
Dec 12: CZ Prague Meetfactory
Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle
Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra
Dec15: AT Wien Simmcity
Dec 17: Milan Live Club
Dec 18: Pratteln Z7
Dec 19: München Backstage
Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage
Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik