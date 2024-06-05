Metalcore upstarts Heriot announce debut album Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, release eviscerating new track Foul Void

Rising metalcore champions Heriot have announced their long-awaited debut album and shared a new single, Foul Void.

The track, along with recently released song Siege Lord, is a brutal-sounding snapshot of Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, which comes out on September 27 via Century Media.

Preorders of the album start this Friday, June 7.

See the artwork and track listing of Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell below.

The band comment: “Foul Void was one of the last tracks written for our debut album, Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell. Sonically influenced by 90s and early 00s metalcore, the song delves into the inner struggle of an individual facing uncertainties about their faith.”

Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell was produced by Sylosis mainstay and former Architects guitarist Josh Middleton. Drums were engineered by Justin Hill of prog metal idols Sikth and mixing was handled by Will Putney of Fit For An Autopsy, End and Better Lovers.

Heriot formed in 2016 and relaunched in 2020 with the release of their single Cleansed Existence.

The Bristol quartet’s 2022 EP, Profound Morality, was released via Church Road Records and received critical acclaim.

The band have since played shows with the likes of Lamb Of God, Architects, Rolo Tomassi, Thy Art Is Murder and more, as well as performed at festivals including Download, Bloodstock, 2000 Trees and Mystic Festival.

They also signed to Century Media last year.

Heriot will support Sylosis, Fit For An Autopsy and Darkest Hour on a European tour in November and December. See dates and get tickets below.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Heriot – Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell track listing:

1. Foul Void

2. Harm Sequence

3. Opaline

4. Siege Lord

5. Sentenced To The Blade

6. Solvent Gaze

7. Lashed

8. At The Fortress Gate

9. Visage

10. Mourn

Nov 22: London Electric Brixton

Nov 23: Leeds Stylus

Nov 24: Glasgow QMU

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 27: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 28: Bristol SWX

Nov 30: Nijmegen Doornroosje

Dec 01: Antwerp Kafka Zapp

Dec 02: Hamburg Gruenspan

Dec 03: Gothenburg Pustervik

Dec 04: Oslo John Dee

Dec 05: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Dec 07: Helsinki Ääniwalli

Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager

Dec 10: Berlin Hole44

Dec 11: Warsaw Proxima

Dec 12: CZ Prague Meetfactory

Dec 13: Dresden Reithalle

Dec 14: Budapest Barba Negra

Dec15: AT Wien Simmcity

Dec 17: Milan Live Club

Dec 18: Pratteln Z7

Dec 19: München Backstage

Dec 20: Karlsruhe Substage

Dec 21: Köln Essigfabrik

Get tickets.