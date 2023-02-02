Here are the 28 songs Bruce Springsteen played to kick off his 2023 world tour

Bruce Springsteen will be spending a sizeable chunk of 2023 on the road, and the New Jersey stadium rocker kicked off his latest world tour last night (February 1) with a typically epic, 28-song performance with the E Street Band at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.



The first show for the E Street Band since a 14-month tour celebrating 1980 album The River concluded in Australia in February 2017, the Tampa gig was the first of 31 US dates for 'The Boss', on a run that will close at the Newark Prudential Center in his home state on April 14.

Featuring no fewer than six songs from Springsteen's 2020 record Letter To You, the three hour-plus show also included four songs from 1975's Born To Run, four from Springsteen's follow-up album, 1978's Darkness on the Edge of Town and three from his globe-conquering Born In The USA set. As is customary, Springsteen also slid in a few cover versions amid the originals, leading his now-18-piece band through versions of the Commodores Nightshift and Ben E. King's Don’t Play That Song (You Lied).



The setlist in full ran as follows:

1. No Surrender

2. Ghosts

3. Prove It All Night

4. Letter to You

5. The Promised Land

6. Out in the Street

7. Candy’s Room

8. Kitty’s Back

9. Brilliant Disguise

10. Nightshift (Commodores cover)

11. Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)

12. The E Street Shuffle

13. Johnny 99

14. Last Man Standing

15. House of a Thousand Guitars

16. Backstreets

17. Because the Night

18. She’s the One

19. Wrecking Ball

20. The Rising

21. Badlands



Encore



22. Burnin’ Train

23. Born to Run

24. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

25. Glory Days

26. Dancing in the Dark

27. Tenth Avenue Freest-Out

28. I’ll See You In My Dreams



Springsteen will front the E Street Band at four huge outdoor shows in the UK this summer.

He will play two London shows as part of next summer's American Express presents BST Hyde Park season, and will also play stadium dates in Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Details of the four shows are as follows:



May 30: Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 16: Birmingham, Villa Park

Jul 06: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Jul 08: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

These will be Springsteen's first UK shows since he played London's Wembley Stadium in the summer of 2016.