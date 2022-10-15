Bruce Springsteen releases smooth version of The Commodores' Nightshift

Bruce Springsteen has released a cover of The Commodores' 1985 classic Nightshift. It's taken from his upcoming album of soul covers Only The Strong Survive, which is released via Columbia on November 11. Nightshift was originally released as a tribute to soul stars Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson, who both passed away in 1984.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” says Springsteen. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all – and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music.

"My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Only The Strong Survive was recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey with longtime producer Ron Aniello, and features a guest appearance from soul great Sam Moore, a.k.a. Sam from Sam & Dave. Full tracklist below.

Bruce Springsteen: Only The Strong Survive tracklist

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together