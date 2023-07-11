Helmet announce UK and Europe tour dates in support of Left, their first studio album in seven years

Helmet, the influential New York noise-rock band fronted by Page Hamilton, are to release their first studio album in seven years in November. Left, the follow-up to 2016's Dead To The World, will emerge via earMUSIC.

In support of the album, Hamilton's band are to embark upon an expansive UK and European tour in November, kicking off on November 8 in Prague.

The Look Left Tour will call at:

Nov 08: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 10: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 11: Roskilde Gimle, Denmark

Nov 12: Stockholm Slaktkyrkan, Sweden

Nov 14: Helsinki Vanha, Finland

Nov 16: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Nov 17: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Nov 18: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 19: Eindhoven Effenaar, Holland

Nov 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Nov 21: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Nov 23: Aarau KIFF, Switzerland

Nov 24: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 25: Budapest Analog Music Hall, Hungary

Nov 27: Mezzago Bloom, Italy

Nov 28: Ravenna Bronson Club, Italy

Nov 30: Madrid Nazca, Spain



Dec 01: Hondarribia Psilocybenea, Spain

Dec 02: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Dec 03: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

Dec 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham The Rescue Rooms, UK

Dec 08: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Dec 09: Limerick Dolans, Ireland

Dec 10: Belfast Limelight, UK

Dec 11: Glasgow The Cathouse, UK

Dec 12: Mancester Club Academy, UK

Dec 13: London The Dome, UK



In November last year, Helmet released Live And Rare on earMusic, documenting a 1990 gig at CBGB in New York and a post-Meantime appearance at Australia’s Big Day Out festival in 1993.



In 2021 Page Hamilton confirmed to the Thunder Underground podcast that he had begun working on a new studio album for the group, which now features Kyle Stevenson, Dave Case and Dan Beeman alongside Hamilton.







