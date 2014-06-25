Hellyeah drop Moth video

Hellyeah have released a lyric video for their track Moth, taken from recent album Blood For Blood.
It’s the first work by the new lineup after Vinnie Paul dismissed Greg Tribbett and Bob Zilla – and later said the pair hadn’t contributed enough to the band.
Hellyeah tour the UK following their appearance at this year’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 9.
Aug 10: Chester Live Rooms0
Aug 12: Bristol Fleece
Aug 13: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Aug 15: Manchester Sound Control
Aug 16: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Aug 17: London Underworld