Hellyeah drop Moth video

Hellyeah have released a lyric video for their track Moth, taken from recent album Blood For Blood.

It’s the first work by the new lineup after Vinnie Paul dismissed Greg Tribbett and Bob Zilla – and later said the pair hadn’t contributed enough to the band.

Hellyeah tour the UK following their appearance at this year’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 9.

Aug 10: Chester Live Rooms0

Aug 12: Bristol Fleece

Aug 13: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Aug 15: Manchester Sound Control

Aug 16: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Aug 17: London Underworld

Hellyeah: Moth