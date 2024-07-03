Held By Trees team up with vocalist Martin Smith for new EP

Instrumental prog/post-rock project Held By Trees have announced that they have teamed up with vocalist Martin Smith for a new seven-track EP, Held By Trees & Martin Smith, which will be released through Tweed Jacket Music/Lasgo Distribution on September 27.

The union came following Smith supporting Held By Trees at a gig in Brighton which resulted in Smith and Held By Trees mainman David Joseph recording a new music session at Peter Gabriel's Real World studios near Bath, along with guitarist Stuart Gerrard.

"I’ve been a friend of Dave’s for many years," says Smith. "He is always searching after something new in music. I've loved the sound of Held by Trees and leaped at the chance to collab with them. Being at Real World in the big ‘Peter Gabriel’ room was a treat. Being amongst such talent was inspiring and I hope everyone loves what we have created."

"There were seven of us playing live on these songs,” adds Joseph. "Within that seven are three sets of very old friends: Martin and Stu, Robbie McIntosh (guitar) and Paul Beavis (drums), and myself and James (double bass). Also, James and I had been huge admirers and influenced by watching Martin and Stu in [previous band] Delirious when we were younger. We could never have guessed we’d record together one day at Peter Gabriel’s studio!

"There was a moment when I looked around at the calibre of people playing together and just thought ‘how on earth did this happen to me?’ So, within this sound, and in the heart of this song is a deep well of shared love, years of faithful friendship, respect, and the joy of making music. It’s an absolute delight to branch out into a new part of the Held By Trees adventure with Martin and Stu."

The sessions produced three new songs; two 12-minute songs and a third shorter one, plus instrumental mixes of all three and an ambient version of one. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Held By Trees and Martin Smith will pay two live dates in November, at London's Half Moon in Putney on November 20 and St. Luke's, Winton, Bournemouth on November 21.

(Image credit: Tweed Jacket Music / Lasgo Distribution)

Held By Trees: Held By Trees & Martin Smith

1. You Deserve

2. Lay Your Troubles Down

3. Oh, My Love

4. You Deserve (instrumental)

5. Lay Your Troubles Down (Instrumental)

6. Oh, My Love (Instrumental)

7. Lay Your Troubles Down (Ambient mix)