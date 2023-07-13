Hedvig Mollestad unveils new band with Elephant9 keyboardist Ståle Storløkken

Prolific Norwegian jazz prog guitarist Hedvig Mollestad has announced the formation of a brand new outfit with Elephant9 keyboard player Ståle Storløkken and young drummer Ole Mofjell, entitled Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns.

The new trio will release their debut album, Weejuns, through the Rune Grammofon label on September 8.

Weejuns was recorded live in concert during 2022 at venues in Oslo and Stavanger. Four of the six tracks are from the group'd very first concert – at Oslo's new Munch Museum. Musically, the trio claim to be inspired by "Bitches Brew-era Miles, Supersilent (who also feature Storløkken), Henry Cow and King Crimson 73-74."

Mollestad has been hugely prolific of late. She released Maternity Beat with the Trondheim Jazz Orchestra last year, her solo album Tempest Revisited and Ding Dong. You're Dead. with the Hedvig Mollestad Trio in 2021, and her solo album Ekhidna the previous year.

The new double album features four tracks that push past the ten-minute mark, including the 17-minute Hug That Tree! and the epic 21-minute plus I´ll Give You Twentyone. You can see the tracklisiting and artwork below.

Pre-order Weejuns.



(Image credit: Rune Grammofon)

Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns: Weejuns

1. Go At Your Peril

2. Come Monday

3. Hug That Tree!

4. I´ll Give You Twentyone

5. Stay At Your Peril

6. Pity The City

