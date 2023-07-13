Hedvig Mollestad unveils new band with Elephant9 keyboardist Ståle Storløkken

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns will release their self-titled debut album in September

Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns
(Image credit: Julia Nagelstad)

Prolific Norwegian jazz prog guitarist Hedvig Mollestad has announced the formation of a brand new outfit with Elephant9 keyboard player Ståle Storløkken and young drummer Ole Mofjell, entitled Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns.

The new trio will release their debut album, Weejuns, through the Rune Grammofon label on September 8.

Weejuns was recorded live in concert during 2022 at venues in Oslo and Stavanger. Four of the six tracks are from the group'd very first concert – at Oslo's new Munch Museum. Musically, the trio claim to be inspired by "Bitches Brew-era Miles, Supersilent (who also feature Storløkken), Henry Cow and King Crimson 73-74."

Mollestad has been hugely prolific of late. She released Maternity Beat with the Trondheim Jazz Orchestra last year, her solo album Tempest Revisited and Ding Dong. You're Dead. with the Hedvig Mollestad Trio in 2021, and her solo album Ekhidna the previous year.

The new double album features four tracks that push past the ten-minute mark, including the 17-minute Hug That Tree! and the epic 21-minute plus I´ll Give You Twentyone. You can see the tracklisiting and artwork below.

Pre-order Weejuns.

Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns

(Image credit: Rune Grammofon)

Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns: Weejuns
1. Go At Your Peril
2. Come Monday
3. Hug That Tree!
4. I´ll Give You Twentyone
5. Stay At Your Peril
6. Pity The City

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.